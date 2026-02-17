Kapil, Gavaskar Join Wasim, Waqar To Save Imran Khan's 'Sight', Write To Pakistan Govt

In a rare moment of cross-border unanimity, 14 former international cricket captains from across five countries, including India's Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, alongside Australia's Steve Waugh and Allan Border, and West Indies great Clive Lloyd, have jointly appealed to the Pakistani government to provide proper medical care for jailed former Pakistan captain and ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The statement, released on Feb. 17, calls for “fair and humane treatment,” citing mounting concern over Khan's deteriorating health in custody at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have been incarcerated since August 2023 following a no-confidence motion that led to his removal as the prime minister of Pakistan in 2022. The former Pakistan captain is faced with an expanding list of corruption charges, currently serving a 31-year sentence after the latest verdict in December 2025.

Earlier this month, a court-backed medical report indicated significant loss of vision in his right eye, attributed to retinal vein occlusion (a blockage). The report stated that Khan was left with only 15% vision in his right eye.

While government representatives have said his condition has improved following treatment, Khan's family and personal physician have sought an independent evaluation.

A Quiet Contrast

The timing of the appeal stands out. On the field, India-Pakistan matches are played under intense scrutiny, where even a routine handshake can carry political meaning.

Off it, some of India's most decorated former cricketers have set that aside. By backing a former rival's right to proper medical care, they have quietly shown that professional respect can exist beyond the noise of politics.

The intervention came days after several former Pakistan players publicly voiced concern. Wasim Akram called the situation “heartbreaking,” as he wrote on X, “It is heartbreaking to hear our skipper Imran Khan going through health issues. I sincerely hope the authorities take this seriously and ensure he receives the best possible medical care. Wishing him strength, a speedy recovery, and a full return to good health.”

Former Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis also issued a strong appeal, “Putting politics aside, our national hero who gave us our greatest glory on the sporting field, a cancer hospital (that) helped so many, including my own mother, is suffering a health emergency and requires urgent treatment,” Waqar wrote.

“I humbly request the related authorities he gets the appropriate treatment in a timely manner. Get well soon skipper,” he added..

From Cornered Tiger To Global Appeal

For the cricketing world, Khan still remains the captain who led Pakistan to the 1992 World Cup title, rallying his side using the “Cornered Tiger” metaphor when elimination loomed to spur them on to lift their maiden World Cup title.

Statistically, Khan remains one of the game's elite all-rounders, among the few to achieve the 3,000-run and 300-wicket Test double. During his peak in the 1980s, his bowling average dipped below 18, numbers that placed him alongside the game's most formidable fast bowlers.

Here's a look at the full text of the petition signed by the 14 former international captains:

"We, the undersigned former captains of our national cricket teams, write with deep concern regarding the reported treatment and incarceration conditions of Imran Khan, the distinguished former Captain of Pakistan and a legendary figure in world cricket. Imran Khan's contributions to the game are universally admired. As captain, he led Pakistan to their historic 1992 Cricket World Cup victory—a triumph built on skill, resilience, leadership, and sportsmanship that inspired generations across borders.

Many of us competed against him, shared the field with him, or grew up idolizing his all-round brilliance, charisma, and competitive spirit. He remains one of the finest all-rounders and captains the sport has ever seen, earning respect from players, fans, and administrators alike. Beyond cricket, Imran Khan served as Prime Minister of Pakistan, leading his nation during a challenging period. Regardless of political perspectives, he holds the honour of having been democratically elected to the highest office in his country.

Recent reports concerning his health—particularly the alarming deterioration of his vision while in custody and the conditions of his imprisonment over the past two and a half years have caused us profound concern. As fellow cricketers who understand the values of fair play, honour, and respect that transcend the boundary rope, we believe that a person of Imran Khan's stature deserves to be treated with the dignity and basic human consideration befitting a former national leader and a global sporting icon.

We respectfully urge the Government of Pakistan to ensure that Imran Khan receives: Immediate, adequate and ongoing medical attention from qualified specialists of his choosing to address his reported health issues. Humane and dignified conditions of detention in line with international standards, including regular visits by close family members. Fair and transparent access to legal processes without undue delay or hindrance.

Cricket has long been a bridge between nations. Our shared history on the field reminds us that rivalry ends when the stumps are drawn — and respect endures. Imran Khan embodied that spirit throughout his career. We call on authorities to honour it now by upholding the principles of decency and justice. This appeal is made in the spirit of sportsmanship and common humanity, without prejudice to any legal proceedings."

Approved by:

Michael Atherton (OBE)

Allan Border (AO, Australian of the Year 1989)

Michael Brearley (OBE)

Greg Chappel (AO MBE)

Ian Chappell

Belinda Clark (AO)

Padma Bhushan Sunil Gavaskar

David Gower (OBE)

Kim Hughes

Nasser Hussain (OBE)

Sir Clive Lloyd (CBE)

Padma Bhushan Kapil Dev Nikhanj

Steve Waugh (AO, Australian of the Year 2004)

John Wright (MBE)

