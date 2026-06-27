Belgium vs New Zealand Live Streaming: Likely Starting XI, Team News; Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Match?

Belgium will be hoping to revive their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign when they take on New Zealand in their final Group G fixture.

The Red Devils have made a slow start to the tournament and are still searching for their first win. They began with a 1-1 draw against Egypt before being held to a goalless stalemate by Iran in their second group-stage match.

New Zealand have also endured a difficult campaign so far. The All Whites fought back to earn a 2-2 draw against Iran in their opening game but were beaten 3-1 by Egypt in their next outing.

With neither side having secured qualification for the Round of 32, Saturday's encounter is effectively a must-win contest. Both teams remain in contention for a place in the knockout rounds, although their fate could also depend on the result of the other Group G fixture between Egypt and Iran.

Belgium know that victory will guarantee their progression to the next stage. A draw would leave their qualification hopes dependent on goal difference and the outcome of the other group match, while a defeat would almost certainly bring an end to Rudi Garcia's side's World Cup campaign.

New Zealand, meanwhile, must beat Belgium to keep their knockout hopes alive. However, even three points may not be enough for the All Whites, who would still need the result of the Egypt-Iran clash to go in their favour before they can celebrate a historic place in the Round of 32.

Match Time and venue

Belgium v New Zealand game will begin at 8.30 AM IST on Saturday. It will be played at BC Place Vancouver stadium.

Match Referee

Adham Makhadmeh will be the referee for this game.

Head to Head

The upcoming match will be the first time that the two nations will be squaring-off in an international football match.

Also Read: FIFA Allows Pride Flags At Egypt vs Iran World Cup Match: Why Decision Sparked Controversy

Form Guide

Belgium: D-D-W-W-D-W

New Zealand: L-D-L-L-W-L

Belgium

Possible starting 11

Thibaut Courtois; Thomas Meunier, Arthur Theate, Brandon Mechele, Timothy Castagne; Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans; Leandro Trossard, Kevin De Bruyne, Jérémy Doku; Charles De Ketelaere.

Substitutes

Senne Lammens, Mike Penders, Zeno Debast, Maxim De Cuyper, Koni De Winter, Nathan Ngoy, Joaquin Seys, Nicolas Raskin, Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel, Matias Fernandez-Pardo, Romelu Lukaku, Dodi Lukebakio, Diego Moreira, Alexis Saelemekars

Coach: Rudi Garcia

New Zealand

Possible starting 11

Max Crocombe; Liberato Cacace, Michael Boxall, Finn Surman,Tim Payne; Marko Stamenic, Joe Bell; Elijah Just, Sarpreet Singh, Callum McCowatt; Chris Wood.

Substitutes

Alex Paulsen, Michael Woud, Tyler Bindon, Francis de Vries, Callan Elliot, Nando Pijnaker, Tommy Smith, Lachlan Bayliss,Ben Old, Alex Rufer, Ryan Thomas, Kosta Barbarouses, Jesse Randall, Ben Waine, Logan Rogerson

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 Sets New Attendance Record, Surpasses 1994 Tournament

Coach: Darren Bazeley

Players to watch

Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium): In a must-win situation, Belgium would hope that their talismanic midfielder comes good. His immense experience will also be needed as Belgium look for a win at all cost.

Chris Wood (New Zealand): For New Zealand, Chris Wood holds the key. The Nottingham Forest forward and provided two assists in the tournament and he his goal-scoring abilities will be needed if New Zealand are aiming to upstage Belgium.

How To Watch LIVE Telecast?

The Belgium v New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be televised live in India on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The Belgium v New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 game will be streamed live on the ZEE5 app and website in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

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