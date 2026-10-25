Barcelona Vs Real Madrid El Clasico: Yamal, Mbappe Face Off Before Ballon d'Or Ceremony

Two top footballers of this generation, Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe, will be in the spotlight when Barcelona host Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of the 2026-27 La Liga season on Sunday.

With the Ballon d'Or ceremony scheduled for Monday, October 26, the contest offers both stars an opportunity to make a statement ahead of football's most prestigious individual awards gala.

Barcelona head into the clash at Camp Nou with a six-point lead over their arch-rivals after nine match days.

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The Catalan club have won all nine of their league matches, while Real Madrid sit third behind Atletico Madrid, having suffered two defeats. A victory for Barcelona would extend their advantage to nine points, while Real Madrid will be eager to close the gap and keep pace in the title race.

Although voting for the Ballon d'Or has already concluded, the attention surrounding the award has added another dimension to the rivalry between Yamal and Mbappe.

Last year's winner, Ousmane Dembele, and England striker and captain Harry Kane are also among the leading candidates, alongside Argentine great Lionel Messi.

Yamal has enjoyed an impressive campaign for Barcelona, as the teenager has registered 10 goals and 10 assists across La Liga and the Champions League.

while also scoring four goals for Spain. His performances have strengthened his reputation as one of the leading young players in world football.

Mbappe, meanwhile, continues to be a key figure in Real Madrid's attack. The French striker has scored 12 goals in as many games, helping his side remain within reach of Barcelona despite an inconsistent start to the domestic campaign.

Jose Mourinho's Return Adds To El Clasico Tension

The return of legendary manager Jose Mourinho to the Real Madrid dugout has added another talking point ahead of Sunday's encounter.

The Portuguese coach has previously managed Madrid from 2010 to 2013, during a particularly intense period in the rivalry between the Spanish giants.

Mourinho's time in Spain was marked by tactical battles with Barcelona, which was then coached by Spaniard Pep Guardiola, as well as several heated exchanges between the two camps.

One of the most memorable incidents came during a confrontation in which Mourinho poked Barcelona assistant coach Tito Vilanova in the eye.

His return to Camp Nou is therefore likely to attract a strong reaction from the home supporters, adding to the atmosphere surrounding an already high-profile fixture.

Barcelona Look To Bounce Back After PSG Defeat

Barcelona had made an impressive start across competitions before their Champions League encounter against Paris Saint-Germain. However, two late goals from the European champions have given the Hansi Flick's side a 4-2 defeat on Tuesday, which is also their first loss in the season.

Even in the defeat, Yamal put another strong performance in that clash.

Barcelona's captain Raphinha has contributed 14 goals in his new role as a striker, while the team as a whole have scored 50 goals overall. Their attacking output has included six matches in which they scored at least five goals.

Against Real Madrid, Barcelona are expected to dominate possession and press high up the pitch. Mourinho's side, meanwhile, could look to exploit the space behind the defensive line by using Mbappe's pace on the counterattack.

Rodri, Pedri And Fermin Lopez In Focus

Barcelona's midfield selection will be another key factor ahead of the match. Rodri, who won the 2024 Ballon d'Or, also clinched the Golden Ball trophy in this year's FIFA World Cup after spain beat Argentina in the final by 1-0.

The 30-year-old has started eight consecutive games before being left on the bench for most of the Champions League match against PSG, coming on during the final half-hour.

He is expected to be in contention for a starting XI against Real Madrid, alongside Pedri and potentially Fermin Lopez, with Dani Olmo unavailable through injury.

Rodri's future has also been a subject of discussion in Spain, given the interest surrounding the midfielder and his connections with several members of the national team.

Vinicius Junior Absence Could Affect Real Madrid

Real Madrid will be without Vinicius Junior, who is serving a suspension in La Liga. His absence could influence Mourinho's attacking plans, although the Brazilian's recent form has also been a subject of debate.

Nineteen-year-old Yan Diomande has emerged as another attacking option and has scored in three of Madrid's last four matches. His pace on the left could provide an alternative threat in Vinicius' absence.

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Real Madrid will also look to Arda Guler for creativity in midfield as they attempt to challenge Barcelona's control of possession and create opportunities for Mbappe.

With Barcelona aiming to extend their lead at the top of La Liga and Real Madrid looking to revive their title challenge, Sunday's El Clasico carries significant implications for the season.

The added focus on Yamal and Mbappe ahead of the Ballon d'Or ceremony makes the contest an even bigger occasion for the two sides.

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