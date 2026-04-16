Bangladesh vs New Zealand Series 2026: Check Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming And More

The New Zealand tour of Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series and as many T20Is will get underway on April 17. The two teams will first play one-day internationals followed by the T20 series, which commences on April 27. The tour concludes on May 2, 2026.

On home turf, Bangladesh look solid and look forward to challenging the Blackcaps. The Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, and the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, will host the two sides.

Bangladesh, led by their regular ODI skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz, have named a strong squad with Mustafizur Rahman and other match winners such as Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Nahid Rana, Hossain Shanto, and Saif Hassan.

New Zealand, under Tom Latham for both the formats, have named a very young squad, including Adithya Ashok, Muhammad Abbas, Nick Kelly and Ben Sears. Henry Nicholls, Blair Tickner and Tom Latham himself bring some experience.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2026: Schedule

Date Time Venue April 17 10:30 AM (5:00 am GMT | 11:00 am Local) Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur April 20 10:30 AM (5:00 am GMT | 11:00 am Local) Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur April 23 10:30 AM (5:00 am GMT | 11:00 am Local) Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram April 27 1:30 PM (8:00 am GMT | 2:00 pm Local) Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram April 29 1:30 PM (8:00 am GMT | 2:00 pm Local) Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram May 2 1:30 PM (8:00 am GMT | 2:00 pm Local) Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2026: Squads

Bangladesh (First 2 ODI's): Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana

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New Zealand (ODI's): Tom Latham (C), Muhammad Abbas, Adi Ashok, Ben Lister, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Dean Foxcroft, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner and Will Young

New Zealand (T20Is): Tom Latham (C), Katene Clarke, Ben Lister, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Bevon Jacobs, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi and Blair Tickner.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2026: Live Streaming

Fans can watch the live stream of Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2026 on FanCode app and website.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2026: Live Telecast Details

The BAN vs NZ 2026 Series will not be telecast live in India.

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