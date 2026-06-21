Bangladesh vs Australia Live Streaming: When And How To Watch AUS vs BAN 3rd T20I Live

After a 2-1 setback in the ODI series, Australia have taken an unassailable lead in the T20I series against Bangladesh. The Mitchell Marsh-led side will be aiming for a whitewash when they take to the field for the third and final T20I against Bangladesh at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram.

In the previous T20I, Matt Renshaw's unbeaten 89 runs guided the visitors to a score of 196. Tim David struck a fiery 26-ball 45, helping Australia move past losing three wickets in the powerplay.

Bangladesh started off well, but were unable to get past the victory line. For Bangladesh, Saif Hassan's 42 off 33 was the highest score. Tanzid Hasan gave the team a flying start before he was dismissed by Renshaw.

Skipper Towhid Hridoy and Parvez Hossain Emon tried to chase down the target and almost succeeded. Aaron Hardie managed to scalp their wickets, leaving Bangladesh stumbling. Australia won by 7 runs.

In the upcoming game, Bangladesh will be hoping to capitalise on missed chances. Towhid Hridoy and Tanzid Hasan have been crucial for the side. As for Australia, the visitors will be relying on Adam Zampa, Cooper Connolly and Matt Renshaw. Zampa's three-wicket haul and Connolly's 47 off 27 balls in the first game propelled Australia to victory.

For Bangladesh, a win in the next game will be crucial to regain some confidence after two successive losses at home.

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Australia vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Date And Time

The 3rd T20I between Bangladesh and Australia will be played on Sunday, June 21 at 1:30 p.m. IST.

Australia vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Venue

The 3rd T20I between Bangladesh and Australia will be played at Chattogram's Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium.

How And Where To Watch Australia vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I

No television broadcast is available for the Bangladesh vs Australia T20I series in India. All matches of the T20I series are being streamed live on the FanCode website and app.

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Bangladesh vs Australia 3rd T20I: Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Towhid Hridoy (c), Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Parvez Hossain Emon (wk), Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Matt Renshaw, Nikhil Chaudhary, Joel Davies, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa.

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