Asian Games Medal Tally: China On Top, Japan Second; India Sits 12th

India enjoyed a productive Day 3 at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, adding four medals to its tally on Monday.

Shooting led the charge, with Himanshu Dhillon, Rudrankksh Patil and Parth Mane winning silver in the men's 10m air rifle team event, taking India's shooting medal tally to five.

Suchika Tariyal added another bronze in the women's traditional MMA 60kg category, becoming India's first MMA medallist at the Asian Games.

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India's women's table tennis team also reached the quarter-finals after beating Pakistan 3-0, while the men's badminton team defeated Bangladesh 3-0, with Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty and Kidambi Srikanth winning their respective matches.

In hockey, India's women's team thrashed Indonesia 17-1, with Deepika, Navneet Kaur and Rutuja scoring hat-tricks, taking India's tally to 36 goals across two matches.

In boxing, Sumit Kundu defeated Thailand's Bunjong Sinsiri 5-0 in the men's 70kg opening round to advance to the pre-quarterfinals, where he will face Iraq's Ali Qasim Hamdan Al-Sarra.

India also began its men's kabaddi title defence with a 49-24 win over Japan, after leading 31-9 at half-time.

India's men's and women's kabaddi teams are defending the gold medals they won at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

With India currently sitting in 12th position in the medal tally, the Indian contingent and its supporters will be hoping to step up their medal hunt and secure more medals.

India finished fourth in the medal tally at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, winning 106 medals — behind only China, Japan and South Korea.

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Overall Medal Standings As Of September 21: China Leads As Japan, Korea Follow

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