Beyond Coincidence? Death, Disappearance Of 10 Nuclear, UFO Experts Since 2023 Sparks Concern

A string of unexplained deaths and disappearances involving scientists and officials linked to sensitive US programmes has sparked growing concern, with questions now reaching the White House. During a press briefing, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration had yet to verify whether the cases were connected.

“I haven't spoken to our relevant agencies about it. I will certainly do that, and will get you an answer,” she said, adding, “If true, of course, that's definitely something I think this government and administration would deem worth looking into.”

At least 10 individuals connected to space, nuclear and advanced research fields have reportedly died or gone missing between 2023 and 2026, according to a report by National Today. The cases span institutions such as NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Los Alamos National Laboratory and private sector research firms.

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Among the most prominent cases is Michael David Hicks, a 24-year veteran of JPL who died in July 2023 at age 59 under unclear circumstances. Other cases include Monica Reza, who disappeared during a hike in June 2025, and Frank Maiwald, who died in 2024. In February 2026, astrophysicist Carl Grillmair was found murdered at his home.

The most recent disappearance involves retired US Air Force General William Neil McCasland, last seen on February 27 near his home in Albuquerque. Authorities said he left without his phone or personal belongings, prompting concerns over the circumstances of his disappearance.

The pattern has drawn attention from former and current officials.

“You can say all of these are suspicious. These are scientists who worked on critical technologies,” said Chris Swecker. Congressman Tim Burchett added, “There are no coincidences in this town. These people have either disappeared or died mysteriously.”

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Some of the individuals were linked through work at the Air Force Research Laboratory, including projects tied to advanced materials and, according to some claims, classified aerospace programmes. The overlap has fuelled speculation about potential national security risks or coordinated targeting of scientific expertise.

Despite mounting questions, there has been limited official clarity. Investigations by Congress and intelligence agencies are understood to be ongoing, focusing on whether the incidents are connected and if sensitive research may have been compromised.

For now, the lack of definitive answers, and the concentration of cases in high-stakes scientific fields, continues to deepen unease over whether these incidents are, in fact, more than coincidence.

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