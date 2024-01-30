UTI AMC Q3 Results Review - Equity Business Improvement Seems To Be Work In-Progress: Yes Securities
Equity fund under-performance seems to be still impacting equity business.
Yes Securities Report
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd.'s overall calculated revenue yield declined one basis points sequentially despite share of equity moving up:
Share of pure equity excluding hybrid in total assets under management inched up 13 bps QoQ to 29.5% whereas the share of equity including hybrid moved up 55 bps QoQ to 38.5%. However, overall calculated revenue yield still inched lower one bp QoQ to 42 bps.
Pure equity AUM growth at 9.3% YoY is relatively sluggish whereas hybrid fund AUM has done better, growing 17.6% YoY:
The 9.3% YoY growth of pure equity fund AUM excluding hybrid funds is relatively lower than the growth for other listed players and a reflection, among other factors, of fund under-performance. Hybrid funds have grown faster but, being smaller in size, take overall equity AUM growth to a still modest 11.1%.
We maintain a less-than-bullish ‘Add’ rating on UTI Asset Management Company's with a revised price target of Rs 980:
We value UTI AMC at 18.4 times FY25 price earning at which it would trade at a FY25 P/B of 3.1 times.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
