Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

What Is Pocket Money Feature In Google Pay: Who Can Use And How To Set Up Account

In Google Pay's UPI Circle, Primary users can control spending by setting transaction limits and payment approvals for Secondary users through this feature.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
What Is Pocket Money Feature In Google Pay: Who Can Use And How To Set Up Account
Photo source: Representative/Unsplash

Google Pay has introduced Pocket Money on UPI Circle, allowing users to help friends and family make UPI payments without requiring them to have a bank account. Explaining how UPI Circle works, Google said: "As an existing UPI user on Google Pay, you're a Primary user and you can add family members, friends or employees. They become a Secondary user to your UPI Circle."

Secondary users can then make payments with the help of the Primary user's bank account, simplifying digital transactions. This feature is ideal for managing allowances, supporting dependents or assisting employees with payments. "As a Primary user, you can set transaction limits and payment authorisation," Google noted.

There are two ways to do this. In Google Pay's UPI Circle, Primary users can control spending by setting transaction limits and payment approvals. With full delegation, you can assign a monthly limit of up to Rs 15,000. This allows Secondary users to pay directly within the limit. 

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Rolling Out Usernames Feature For iOS, Android: Here's How It Works

With partial delegation, every payment requires the primary user's approval. This means that Secondary users must send a request for each transaction.

How Pocket Money On UPI Circle Works

  • To be a Primary user, you must have an active bank account on Google Pay.
  • You can add a maximum of 5 Secondary users.
  • To add a secondary user to your UPI circle, please ensure:
  • Their number is saved in your phone contacts.
  • They have the Google Pay app registered with their phone number.
  • They have a UPI ID or a UPI Circle QR.

How To Set UP Pocket Money Feature In Gpay

  • Open Google Pay app and visit UPI Circle
  • Search and select the Secondary user's name or phone number.
  • Scan the selected contact's UPI Circle QR code and set up approval settings.
  • You can either select, "Approve every payment” or “Set a monthly limit:"
  • Set a preferred monthly limit in case of option 1. 
  • Add additional details for a Secondary user such as relationship, government ID number.
  • Choose your bank account for them and then click on invite.
  • To send an invite, you will need to enter your UPI PIN.

ALSO READ: FBI Warns Smartphone Users About Dangerous 'Foreign' Apps Over Data Security Concerns

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

India's FY27 Growth Outlook Strong Despite Rising Global Tensions, Oil Risks: World Bank

India's FY27 Growth Outlook Strong Despite Rising Global Tensions, Oil Risks: World Bank

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source