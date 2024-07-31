ADVERTISEMENT
Avenue Supermarts - Pushing For Store Addition Led Growth: Motilal Oswal
DMart has all the appropriate resources, abilities, systems, and technologies to run stores, says the brokerage.
31 Jul 2024, 02:59 PM IST
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
