Q3 Results This Week: Axis Bank, Adani Power, L&T Finance, Mahanagar Gas, Tata Elxsi, Bajaj Auto And More

Q3 Results FY 2024: The earnings season for the quarter ending December 2023 began with IT majors - TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech and Wipro reporting their quarterly earnings numbers starting from January 11.

The last week saw the banking sector announce its Q3 results with the likes of ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IDFC First Bank, all witnessing a jump in their quarterly profits.

Reliance Industries which announced their Q3 results on January 19 saw profit and revenue drop. The numbers were impacted by a major shutdown undertaken in the refineries division of the O2C business.

On Saturday, the benchmark equity indices closed lower as shares of Hindustan Unilever and Reliance Industries dragged after their Q3 results. The Nifty index closed 50.60 points or 0.23% lower at 21571.80 while the Sensex lost 259.58 points or 0.36% to close at 71423.65.

The market trading session for the domestic benchmark equity indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex will resume on Tuesday as the markets are closed on Monday.

More than 300 companies will be announcing their quarterly results this week. Here is the list of companies and the dates they are expected to announce their Q3 results.