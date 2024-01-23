JSW Energy Q3 Results: Profit Up 24.4%, But Misses Estimates

JSW Energy Ltd.’s consolidated net profit rose 24.4% in the third quarter of the current fiscal, though it missed analysts' estimates.

The power producer's profit advanced to Rs 232.2 crore in the quarter ended December, in comparison with Rs 186.7 crore over the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 371.2-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.