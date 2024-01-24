Laurus Labs Q3 Results: Profit Drops 89%, Misses Estimates
Laurus Labs' Q3 revenue declined 23% to Rs 1,195 crore.
Laurus Labs Ltd.'s consolidated net profit slumped 89% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 and missed analysts' estimates.
The pharmaceutical firm's profit declined to Rs 23 crore in the October–December period, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 105-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Laurus Q3 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue declined 23% to Rs 1,195 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,386 crore).
Operating profit down 55% at Rs 181 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 276 crore).
Operating margin stood at 15.18% versus 26.11% a year ago (Bloomberg estimate: 19.9%).
Shares of Laurus Labs were down 2.28% at Rs 390.05 apiece on the BSE after the results were announced, as compared with a 0.98% gain in the benchmark Sensex at 3:30 p.m.
(This is a developing story)