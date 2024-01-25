SBI Life Q3 Results: Profit Rises 6%, VNB Margin Down 40 Basis Points

SBI Life Insurance Co.'s third-quarter profit rose, but missed analysts' estimates. The company's value of new business margin fell 40 basis points over last year.

The private insurer's net profit rose 6% year-on-year to Rs 322 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 430-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Sequentially, the bottom line was down 15%.

The company earned a net premium of Rs 22,316 crore, a 16% increase over a year earlier.