Tata Technologies Q3 Results: Profit Rises Over 6% In First Earnings Since Listing

Tata Technologies Ltd. delivered the goods in its maiden quarterly results.

Net profit of the Tata Group firm rose 6.1% over the previous three months to Rs 170.2 crore in the quarter ended December, on the back of revenue that increased 1.6% to Rs 1,289.45 crore, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Tata Technologies Q3 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenue up 1.6% at Rs 1,289.45 crore.

EBIT rises 11.3% to Rs 209.4 crore.

EBIT margin expands 141 bps to 16.23%.

Net profit up 6.1% at Rs 170.22 crore.

On Thursday, shares of Tata Technologies rose 0.11% to Rs 1,144.20 apiece on the BSE, even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.51% lower at 70,700.67 points. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.