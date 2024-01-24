ADVERTISEMENT
Canara Bank Q3 Results: Profit Rises 27%, Beats Estimates
The public-sector bank's profit increased to Rs 3,656.12 crore in comparison to Rs 2,881.52 crore in the same period last fiscal
Canara Bank's standalone net profit jumped 26.8% in the third quarter of the current financial year, beating estimates.The public-sector bank's profit increased to Rs 3,656.12 crore in comparison to Rs 2,881.52 crore in the same period last fiscal, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 3,451.5 crore.
Canara Bank Q3 FY24 Earnings Highlights (Standalone)
Net profit up 26.8% at Rs 3,656.12 crore vs Rs 2,881.52 crore (YoY)
Net interest income up 10% at Rs 9,417 crore vs Rs 8,600 crore (YoY)
Gross NPA: 4.39% vs 4.76% (QoQ)
Net NPA at 1.32% vs 1.41% (QoQ)
(This is a developing story)
