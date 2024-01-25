JSW Steel Q3 Results: Profit Rises Fivefold, Beats Estimates
The net profit of the Sajjan Jindal-led steel producer rose 417% to Rs 2,450 crore in the quarter ended December 2023.
JSW Steel Ltd's net profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 rose fivefold on the back of higher operating margin.
The net profit of the Sajjan Jindal-led steel producer rose 417% to Rs 2,450 crore in the quarter ended December 2023, according to its exchange filing. This compares with the Rs 2,170.4-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
JSW Steel Q3 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue from operations rose 7.2% to Rs 41,940 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 42,774.5 crore).
Ebitda rose 57.9% to Rs 7,180 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,724 crore).
Ebitda margin expanded 550 bps to 17.11% vs 11.61%.
Net profit up 417% at Rs 2,450 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,170.4 crore).
Shares of JSW Steel were 0.68% up on the BSE, as compared with a 0.34% drop in the benchmark Sensex.
(This is a developing story)