JSW Steel Q3 Results: Profit Rises Fivefold, Beats Estimates
The net profit of the Sajjan Jindal-led steel producer rose 417% to Rs 2,450 crore in the quarter ended December 2023.

25 Jan 2024, 03:32 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>JSW Steel Vijayanagar plant in Karnataka. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
JSW Steel Vijayanagar plant in Karnataka. (Source: Company website)

JSW Steel Ltd's net profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 rose fivefold on the back of higher operating margin.

The net profit of the Sajjan Jindal-led steel producer rose 417% to Rs 2,450 crore in the quarter ended December 2023, according to its exchange filing. This compares with the Rs 2,170.4-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

JSW Steel Q3 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue from operations rose 7.2% to Rs 41,940 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 42,774.5 crore).

  • Ebitda rose 57.9% to Rs 7,180 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,724 crore).

  • Ebitda margin expanded 550 bps to 17.11% vs 11.61%.

  • Net profit up 417% at Rs 2,450 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,170.4 crore).

Shares of JSW Steel were 0.68% up on the BSE, as compared with a 0.34% drop in the benchmark Sensex.

(This is a developing story)

