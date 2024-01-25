ACC Q3 Results: Profit Rises Fourfold As Ebitda Surges 139%

The company held cash and cash equivalent to the tune of Rs 4,282 crore during the period under review, up from Rs 3,634 crore in the previous quarter.

"ACC's financial performance has seen a complete turnaround in the last 12 months. Recent capacity additions have taken the Adani Group’s cement capacity to 77.4 MPTA. This will enable volume and revenue growth on a sustainable basis," said Ajay Kapur, chief executive officer at ACC.

Opportunity buy of low cost petcoke will help the company to further optimise fuel costs in the coming quarters, ACC said in its outlook, aiding cost optimisation goals.

Shares of ACC surged as much as 7.3% after the results were declared, slightly cooling off to trade 6.75% higher at 2:42 p.m. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was trading 0.92% lower.