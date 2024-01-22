Cipla Q3 Results: Profit Rises 32%, In Line With Estimates

Revenue increased 14% to Rs 6,604 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,522 crore).

Ebitda up 24% to Rs 1,748 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,599 crore).

Ebitda margin at 26.46% versus 24.22% (Bloomberg estimate: 24.5%).

"One-India business grew at a healthy 12% year-on-year backed by strong performance across branded prescription, trade generics and consumer health," Umang Vohra, global chief executive officer at Cipla, said in the filing.

"In North America, we continue to scale newer peaks by posting highest-ever quarterly revenue yet again at $230 million, supported by positive traction in key assets and base business."