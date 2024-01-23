MakeMyTrip Q3 Results: Reports Highest-Ever Revenue, Profit

MakeMyTrip Pvt. posted its highest-ever quarterly gross bookings, revenue and profit on the back of robust demand during a seasonally strong quarter.

Revenue grew 27% to $214.2 million in the third quarter from $170.5 million over the year ago period. Its profit rebounded to $24.2 million in the October–December period, in comparison with $0.2 million over the same period last year, the Nasdaq-listed company said in a release on Tuesday.

The company's gross bookings grew 22% in constant currency terms to $2.1 billion in the December quarter. Gross bookings refer to the total value of services offered to customers before deductions.