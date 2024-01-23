United Spirits Q3 Results: Profit Rises By 63.5%

Diageo-controlled United Spirits Ltd. reported an increase in net profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

Profit rose 63.5% to Rs 350 crore in the October-December period, as against Rs 214 crore over the same period last year.

Total income from operations on a consolidated basis was up 5.3% to Rs 3,002.1 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 2,779 crore, according to its exchange filing.