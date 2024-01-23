United Spirits Q3 Results: Profit Rises By 63.5%
Diageo-controlled United Spirits Ltd. reported an increase in net profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2024.
Profit rose 63.5% to Rs 350 crore in the October-December period, as against Rs 214 crore over the same period last year.
Total income from operations on a consolidated basis was up 5.3% to Rs 3,002.1 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 2,779 crore, according to its exchange filing.
United Spirits Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5.3% at Rs 3,002.1 crore vs Rs 2,779 crore.
Ebitda up 30.8% at Rs 486.5 crore vs Rs 371.8 crore.
Margin at 16.2% vs 13.38%.
PAT up 63.5% at Rs 350 crore vs Rs 214 crore.
United Spirits has decided that their operating segments will be changed from single-operating segment to the following operating segments:
Beverage alcohol: Manufacture, purchase, franchise and sale of beverage alcohol and other allied spirits.
Sports: Rights to operate sports franchise.
Shares of United Spirits closed 0.07% lower as against a fall of 1.5% in the benchmark Nifty on Tuesday.