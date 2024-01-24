Indian Oil Q3 Results: Profit Falls 37%

NDTV ProfitEarningsIndian Oil Q3 Results: Profit Falls 37%
24 Jan 2024, 03:15 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Company website)</p></div>
(Source: Company website)

Indian Oil Corp.'s net profit declined in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, though it surpassed analysts' estimates.

Net profit fell 37.8% to Rs 8,063.4 crore in the October-December quarter, as against Rs 12,967.3 crore in the previous quarter, according to its exchange filing issued on Wednesday. This compares with a Rs 4,786.8-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Indian Oil Q3 FY24 Highlights (Standalone, QoQ)

  • Revenue up 10.2% to Rs 1.99 lakh crore vs Rs 1.79 lakh crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1.99 lakh crore).

  • Ebitda fell 27.3% to Rs 15,488 crore vs Rs 21,313 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 9,172.32 crore).

  • Margin at 7.77% vs 11.85% (Bloomberg estimate: 4.6%).

  • Net profit fell 37.8% to Rs 8,063.4 crore vs Rs 12,967.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,786.83 crore).

Shares of Indian Oil rose 3% higher to Rs 143.15 apiece, after the results were announced, as compared with a 0.93% rise in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 3:10 p.m.

