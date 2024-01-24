Indian Oil Q3 Results: Profit Falls 37%

Indian Oil Corp.'s net profit declined in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, though it surpassed analysts' estimates.

Net profit fell 37.8% to Rs 8,063.4 crore in the October-December quarter, as against Rs 12,967.3 crore in the previous quarter, according to its exchange filing issued on Wednesday. This compares with a Rs 4,786.8-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.