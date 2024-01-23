Pidilite Industries Q3 Results: Profit Rises 66%

The current quarter's revenue growth was aided by robust underlying volume growth of 10.4% across categories and geographies.

Consumer and bazaar and B2B segments reported double-digit underlying volume growth.

The company's standalone revenue for the quarter grew by 5%. Consumer and bazaar segment rose by 5.5% and B2B by 4.6%.

Part of the moderation in input prices were passed on by way of pricing adjustments, it said. Standalone gross margin continued to expand, both sequentially and year-on-year and expanded by 1,191 bps over Q3 FY23 and by 174 bps over Q2 FY24.

“At Pidilite, we delivered another quarter of robust underlying volume growth along with substantially improved profitability. Continued moderation in input costs resulted in good improvements in gross margins, enabling us to invest behind our brands as well as other growth initiatives. Our growth remained broad-based across categories and geographies," said Bharat Puri, managing director at Pidilite Industries.