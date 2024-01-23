Cyient DLM Q3 Results: Profit Rises 222%, Beats Estimates

NDTV ProfitEarningsCyient DLM Q3 Results: Profit Rises 222%, Beats Estimates
23 Jan 2024, 07:08 PM IST
NDTV Profit
Cyient DLM Hyderabad. (Source: Company official website)

Cyient DLM Ltd.'s profit rose in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, surpassing analysts' estimates.

The company's profit after tax rose 222% year-on-year to Rs 18.4 crore, as compared with a consensus estimate of Rs 17 crore by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Cyient DLM Q3 FY24 Highlights (YoY)

  • Revenue up 49.7% at Rs 321 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 321.3 crore).

  • Ebitda up 42% at Rs 29.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 30.3 crore).

  • Ebitda margin at 9.14% (Bloomberg estimate: 9.4%).

  • Profit after tax up 222% at Rs 18.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 17 crore).

Cyient DLM recorded its highest-ever revenue in this quarter. Strong growth in revenue was driven by aerospace and defence segment. Order intake stood at $41.8 million, it said.

Share of Cyient DLM closed 1.22% lower on Tuesday, as compared to a 1.5% fall in the benchmark Nifty.

