Indraprastha Gas Q3 Results: Profit Misses Estimates, Revenue Up 2.7%
The company's net profit fell 13.9% sequentially to Rs 475.5 crore in the quarter ended December.
Indrapratha Gas Ltd.'s third-quarter profit fell, missing analysts' estimates.The company's net profit fell 13.9% sequentially to Rs 475.5 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 498.45 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Indraprastha Gas Q3 Results Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 2.7 % to Rs 3,556.2 crore.
Ebitda fell 17.39% to Rs 562.4 crore.
Margins at 15.81% vs 18.99%.
Net profit fell 13.9% to Rs 475.5 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 499 crore).
Shares of the stock were trading 4.50% lower at Rs 415.20, after the results were announced, as compared with a 0.77% rise in the benchmark Sensex at 2.05 p.m. on Thursday.
