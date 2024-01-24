Bajaj Auto Q3 Results: Profit Rises 37%, Beats Estimates

Higher two-wheeler sales in the domestic market driven by the festival season cushioned the subdued exports, the company said in a release.

Bajaj Auto's two-wheeler sales rose 22% year-on-year to 10.4 lakh units in the quarter. Domestic sales increased 44%, while exports fell 3%.

Even in the three-wheeler business, the sales were driven by the domestic demand. The total three-wheeler sales rose 22% to 1.61 lakh units led by domestic sales, which surged 38% in the quarter. Exports fell 12% in the same period.

Bajaj Auto may look at scaling up the network earlier than previously planned due to the rising popularity of electric three-wheelers, the company said.