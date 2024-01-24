Tech Mahindra Q3 Results: Revenue Grows After Two Quarters, Profit Misses Estimates

Revenue growth at Tech Mahindra Ltd. returned after two quarters even as the company managed to recoup operational profitability.

Revenue of the Pune-based IT services firm rose 1.84% from the previous three months to Rs 13,101.3 crore in the quarter ended Dec. 31, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 12,801.10-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.