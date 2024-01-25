NDTV ProfitEarningsPunjab National Bank Q3 Results: Profit Rises Threefold, Beats Estimates
Punjab National Bank Q3 Results: Profit Rises Threefold, Beats Estimates

The public sector lender's profit increased to Rs 2,222.8 crore compared to Rs 628.88 crore in the same period last fiscal.

25 Jan 2024, 02:34 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File photo (Source:&nbsp;Punjab National Bank/Facebook)</p></div>
File photo (Source: Punjab National Bank/Facebook)

Punjab National Bank's standalone net profit jumped threefold in the third quarter of the current financial year, beating estimates.

The public sector lender's profit increased to Rs 2,222.8 crore compared to Rs 628.88 crore in the same period last fiscal, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 2,009.7 crore.

PNB Q3 FY24 Earnings Highlights (Standalone)

  • Net profit: Rs 2,222.8 crore vs Rs 628.8 crore, up 253.4% (YoY)

  • Net interest income: Rs 10,292 crore vs Rs 9,179.4 crore, up 12.1% (YoY)

  • Gross NPA: 6.24% vs 6.96% (QoQ)

  • Net NPA: 0.96% vs 1.47% (QoQ)

The lender made provisions of Rs 113.7 crore against AIF investments in the quarter ended December.

(This is a developing story)

