HPCL Q3 Results: Net Profit Down 88% On Inventory Write-Back

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd.'s net profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 fell sequentially on account of inventory write-back.

The net profit of the state-run refiner fell 87.8% quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter ended December 2023 to Rs 712.8 crore after the company took a write back of Rs 7,796.5 crore on crude oil inventory in the base quarter.