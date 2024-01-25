HPCL Q3 Results: Net Profit Down 88% On Inventory Write-Back

NDTV ProfitEarningsHPCL Q3 Results: Net Profit Down 88% On Inventory Write-Back
The net profit of the state-run refiner fell 87.8% quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter ended December 2023 to Rs 712.8 crore.

25 Jan 2024, 02:29 PM IST
The two projects include HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Petro FCC and dual feed cracker projects. (Source: Company website)

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd.'s net profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 fell sequentially on account of inventory write-back.

The net profit of the state-run refiner fell 87.8% quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter ended December 2023 to Rs 712.8 crore after the company took a write back of Rs 7,796.5 crore on crude oil inventory in the base quarter.

HPCL Q3FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue rose 15.4% to Rs 1.11 lakh crore vs Rs 95,752 crore sequentially.

  • Operating profit or EBITDA was down 73.8% to Rs 2,160.4 crore vs Rs 8,240 crore sequentially.

  • Ebitda margin was down 666 basis points at 1.94% vs 8.6% sequentially.

The board has approved an interim dividend of Rs15 per share.

HPCL shares were trading 6% down on the BSE compared with 0.91% fall in the benchmark Sensex.

