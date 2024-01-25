SBI Card Q3 Results: Profit Rises 7.8% But Misses Estimates

NDTV ProfitEarningsSBI Card Q3 Results: Profit Rises 7.8% But Misses Estimates
The company's total income rose 29.7% over a year earlier to Rs 4,714.6 crore in Q3.

25 Jan 2024, 05:46 PM IST
NDTV Profit
SBI Elite Credit Card

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd.'s third-quarter profit rose but missed analysts' estimates.

The company's standalone net profit rose 7.8% year-on-year to Rs 549.1 crore for the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 600.32 crore.

Other income fell 20.1% year-on-year to Rs 119.90 crore.

SBI Card Q3FY24 Results (YoY)

  • Total income up 29.7% at Rs 4,714.6 crore.

  • Net profit up 7.8% at Rs 549.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 600.3 crore).

(This is a developing story)

