SBI Card Q3 Results: Profit Rises 7.8% But Misses Estimates
The company's total income rose 29.7% over a year earlier to Rs 4,714.6 crore in Q3.
SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd.'s third-quarter profit rose but missed analysts' estimates.
The company's standalone net profit rose 7.8% year-on-year to Rs 549.1 crore for the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 600.32 crore.
Other income fell 20.1% year-on-year to Rs 119.90 crore.
SBI Card Q3FY24 Results (YoY)
Total income up 29.7% at Rs 4,714.6 crore.
Net profit up 7.8% at Rs 549.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 600.3 crore).
