SBI Card Q3 Results: Profit Rises 7.8% But Misses Estimates

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd.'s third-quarter profit rose but missed analysts' estimates.The company's standalone net profit rose 7.8% year-on-year to Rs 549.1 crore for the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 600.32 crore.Other income fell 20.1% year-on-year to Rs 119.90 crore.SBI Card Q3FY24 Results (YoY)Total income up 29.7% at Rs 4,71...