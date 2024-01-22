Oberoi Realty Q3 Results: Profit Drops 49%, Misses Estimates

Oberoi Realty Ltd.'s third-quarter profit fell by almost 50% and missed analysts' estimates, mainly due to a decline in its revenue.

The real-estate player's consolidated net profit declined 48.7% year-on-year to Rs 360.2 crore in the quarter ended December 2023, according to an exchange filing on Monday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 410.02 crore.

The company's revenue fell by 35% to Rs 1,053.6 crore, while the realty firm's expenses also saw a decline of 17.8% to Rs 60,571 crore year-on-year.