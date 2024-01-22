NDTV ProfitEarningsOberoi Realty Q3 Results: Profit Drops 49%, Misses Estimates
Oberoi Realty Q3 Results: Profit Drops 49%, Misses Estimates

The real-estate player's consolidated net profit declined 48.7% year-on-year to Rs 360.2 crore in the quarter ended December.

22 Jan 2024, 06:40 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representational image. (Source: Oberoi Realty website)</p></div>
Representational image. (Source: Oberoi Realty website)

Oberoi Realty Ltd.'s third-quarter profit fell by almost 50% and missed analysts' estimates, mainly due to a decline in its revenue.

The real-estate player's consolidated net profit declined 48.7% year-on-year to Rs 360.2 crore in the quarter ended December 2023, according to an exchange filing on Monday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 410.02 crore.

The company's revenue fell by 35% to Rs 1,053.6 crore, while the realty firm's expenses also saw a decline of 17.8% to Rs 60,571 crore year-on-year.

Oberoi Realty Q3 FY24 Highlights (YoY)

  • Revenue at Rs 1,053.6 crore vs Rs 1,629.5 crore, down 35.4%.

  • Ebitda at Rs 509.4 crore vs Rs 940.4 crore, declines 45.8%.

  • Margin at 48.34% vs 57.71%, down 936 bps.

  • Net profit at Rs 360.2 crore vs Rs 702.6 crore, falls 48.7%.

The company also declared its second interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the current fiscal. The dividend is set at 20% of the face value of equity shares of Rs 10 each, the company said in its exchange filing.

The company has set Feb. 2 as the record date of the interim dividend, and the dividend shall be paid starting from Feb. 13, it said.

