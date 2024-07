Q1 Results This Week: Adani Power, Zomato, SBI, Tata Motors Among 250+ Firms To Declare Earnings

Prominent Indian companies like Tata Steel Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., and Coal India Ltd. are among the 340 companies set to announce their financial performance this week from July 31 to August 3.

Other major firms such as Dabur India Ltd., Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Zomato Ltd., Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd. and more will also declare their first-quarter earnings this week.

From the banking space, along with State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Bank of India are also scheduled to release their Q1 results this week.