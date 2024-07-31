JK Lakshmi Cement Q1 Results: Profit Falls Over 15%, Misses Estimates

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. posted a 15.3% decline in its consolidated net profit in the April–June period of fiscal 2025, missing analysts' estimates.

The cement manufacturer's profit decreased to Rs 68 crore in the first quarter, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had set a consensus estimate of Rs 120.9 crore.

The company's board also approved a composite scheme of arrangement for the merger of its subsidiaries Udaipur Cement Works Ltd., Hansdeep Industries and Trading Co. and Hidrive Developers and Industries Ltd. into itself.