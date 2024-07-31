ADVERTISEMENT
BHEL Q1 Results: Loss Widens To Rs 211 Crore On Rise Of Material Costs
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.'s consolidated net loss widened in the first quarter of the current financial year due to rise in material costs.
The power-equipment manufacturer posted a net loss of Rs 211 crore during the April–June period against a loss of Rs 204 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.
BHEL Q1 FY25 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.6% to Rs 5,485 crore crore.
Ebitda loss of Rs 170 crore versus Rs 179 crore Ebitda loss.
Net loss widened to to Rs 211 crore from loss of Rs 204 crore.
Shares of BHEL were trading 0.13% lower on NSE at Rs 317 apiece, compared with an advance of 0.3% in NSE Nifty 50 as of 1:02 p.m.
