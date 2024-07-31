BHEL Q1 Results: Loss Widens To Rs 211 Crore On Rise Of Material Costs

NDTV ProfitEarningsBHEL Q1 Results: Loss Widens To Rs 211 Crore On Rise Of Material Costs
31 Jul 2024, 01:42 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A BHEL unit in Haridwar.&nbsp;(Source: Company website)</p></div>
A BHEL unit in Haridwar. (Source: Company website)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.'s consolidated net loss widened in the first quarter of the current financial year due to rise in material costs.

The power-equipment manufacturer posted a net loss of Rs 211 crore during the April–June period against a loss of Rs 204 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

BHEL Q1 FY25 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 9.6% to Rs 5,485 crore crore.

  • Ebitda loss of Rs 170 crore versus Rs 179 crore Ebitda loss.

  • Net loss widened to to Rs 211 crore from loss of Rs 204 crore.

Shares of BHEL were trading 0.13% lower on NSE at Rs 317 apiece, compared with an advance of 0.3% in NSE Nifty 50 as of 1:02 p.m.

(This is a developing story.)

