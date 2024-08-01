Tata Motors Q1 Results: Profit Surges On JLR Sales Boost
Consolidated net profit of the Nexon maker rose 72.4% year-on-year to Rs 5,692 crore in the three months ended June 30.
Tata Motors Ltd.'s first-quarter profit rose, beating analysts' estimates, driven by a surge in sales of Jaguar Land Rover.
The consolidated net profit of the Nexon maker rose 72.4% year-on-year to Rs 5,692 crore in the three months ended June 30, 2024, on the back of revenue that rose 5.7% to Rs 1,08,048 crore, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the top line at Rs 1,09,228.43 crore and the bottom line at Rs 5,309.96 crore.
Tata Motors Q1 Results: Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5.7% at Rs 1,08,048 crore versus Rs 1,02,236 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,09,228.43 crore).
Ebitda up 14.4% at Rs 15,509 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 15,266.08 crore).
Ebitda margin at 14.35% versus 13.26% (Bloomberg estimate: 14%)
Net profit up 72.4% at Rs 5,692 crore versus Rs 3301 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,309.96 crore).
Shares of Tata Motors closed 1.02% lower at Rs 1,144.6 apiece, compared to a 0.15% advance in the benchmark BSE Sensex. The results came after market hours.
(This is a developing story)