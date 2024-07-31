Mankind Pharma Q1 Results: Rising Exports Boost Revenue, But Margin Contracts

Domestic revenue grew 8.9% YoY and 9.8% YoY (ex-consumer health).

The company saw secondary sales growth of 10.5% versus 8.7% IPM growth (1.2 times to IPM), supported by strong volume growth of 1.9% vs 0.4% for IPM and out-performance in chronic therapies (1.3 times to IPM chronic).

Growth was partially impacted by delayed season in anti-infectives and certain product withdrawals in Q1FY24: normalized from Q2.

The company ranked 21 by volume with a market share of 6.1% in first quarter, against 5.9% in the same period last year.

Prescriber penetration increased to 83.2% in the April-June quarter, compared to 82.7% in the first quarter of previous fiscal.