Coal India Q1 Results: Profit, Revenue Rise In Line With Estimates
The state-run coal producer posted a profit of Rs 10,943.5 crore in the April–June period.
Coal India Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 4.2% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, meeting analysts' estimates.
The state-run coal producer posted a profit of Rs 10,943.5 crore in the April–June period, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had a consensus estimate of Rs 7,653.9 crore.
Coal India Q1 FY25 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.3% to Rs 36,464.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 36,021.4 crore).
Ebitda up 5.6% to Rs 14,339 crore (Estimate: Rs 10,172.9 crore).
Ebitda margin at 39.3% versus 37.7% (Estimate: 28.20%).
Net profit up 4.2% to Rs 10,943.5 crore (Estimate: Rs 7,653.9 crore).
Shares of Coal India closed 0.62% higher at Rs 522.15 apiece, as compared to a 0.35% advance in the benchmark BSE Sensex.
