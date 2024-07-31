Tata Steel Q1 Results: Profit Misses Estimates On Exceptional Item
The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 357.93 crore, owing to restructuring and other provisions, and contribution to electoral trusts.
Tata Steel Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 75% in the June quarter of fiscal 2025, but missed analysts' estimates as exceptional items weighed.
The steel manufacturing company posted a profit of Rs 918.6 crore in the first quarter, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. This compares with the Rs 1,215.4-crore consensus estimate of analysts polled by Bloomberg.
The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 357.93 crore, owing to restructuring and other provisions, and contribution to electoral trusts.
Tata Steel Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 7.9% to Rs 54,771.4 crore versus Rs 59,489.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 56,339.7 crore).
Net profit up 75% to Rs 918.6 crore versus Rs 524.8 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,215.4 crore).
Ebitda up 29% to Rs 6,694.5 crore versus Rs 5,173.9 crore (Estimate: Rs 6,379.9 crore).
Ebitda margin at 12.1% versus 8.7% (Estimate: 11.3%).
Shares of Tata Steel closed 0.79% higher at Rs 165.35 apiece, as compared to a 0.35% advance in the benchmark BSE Sensex. The results were announced after market hours.