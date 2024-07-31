Tata Steel Q1 Results: Profit Misses Estimates On Exceptional Item

Tata Steel Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 75% in the June quarter of fiscal 2025, but missed analysts' estimates as exceptional items weighed.

The steel manufacturing company posted a profit of Rs 918.6 crore in the first quarter, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. This compares with the Rs 1,215.4-crore consensus estimate of analysts polled by Bloomberg.

The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 357.93 crore, owing to restructuring and other provisions, and contribution to electoral trusts.