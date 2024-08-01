Adani Enterprises Q1 Results: Profit Rises More Than 2.5 Times
The Adani Group’s flagship company reported a 161.8% jump in net profit for the three-month period ended June
Adani Enterprises Ltd’s net profit rose more than two-and-a-half times in the first quarter of financial year 2025.
The Adani Group’s flagship company led by billionaire Gautam Adani reported a 161.8% jump in net profit for the three-month period ended June at Rs 1,772.3 crore, as per an exchange filing on Thursday.
Adani Enterprises Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue from operations rose 12.5% to Rs 25,472.4 crore versus Rs 22,644.5 crore a year ago.
Operating profit or Ebitda for the period rose 46.8% to Rs 3,678.1 crore versus Rs 2,753.3 crore a year ago.
Ebitda margin expanded 14.8% versus 12.2% a year ago.
Net profit rose 161.8% to Rs 1,772.3 crore vs Rs 676.9 crore a year ago.
The earnings were led by strong performance from the emerging core infrastructure businesses of Adani New Industries Ltd. Ecosystem, airports and roads.
These businesses have consistently made significant strides in operational performance and their contribution has increased to 62% of the overall Ebitda in the first quarter of the current fiscal as compared to 45% a year ago, the company said.
ANIL Ecosystem solar manufacturing and wind turbine business has recorded highest-ever Ebitda of Rs 1,642 crore, an increase of 3.6 times on a YoY basis. This business now contributes 38% to the total Ebitda on the back of robust operational performance, the company said.
Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, said, "Adani Enterprises Ltd. is further expanding its position as India's leading business incubator and a global model in infrastructure development."
"The substantial growth in our Ebitda, driven by the exceptional performance of the ANIL ecosystem, our airport operations and our road construction business, underscores our commitment to operational excellence and sustainable value creation," Adani said.
Segmental Performance
Adani New Industries Ecosystem
Adani New Industries' revenue grew 1.4 times to Rs 1,898 crore, while the profit before tax and interest rose 4.1 times to Rs 276 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.
Solar Manufacturing
Solar module sales in Q1 FY25 rose by 125% YoY to 1,379 MW; exports increased by 109% and domestic sale rose by 151%, according to the company.
The Topcon cell line that became operational in March this year, and lower raw material costs contributed to rise in segment Ebitda and margin. The cell and module lines were successfully operated at full capacity of 4 GW during the quarter, it said.
Wind Turbine Manufacturing
The company has applied for revised list of modules and manufacturers for its 5.2 MW prototype-2 using ANIL blades, the company said.
It has received the final type certificate for its 3-MW wind turbine generators and applied for RLMM listing as well, it said. The company said it has crossed its 200th blade production milestone during the first quarter.
AdaniConnex (ACX-Data Center)
The construction activity at Noida’s 50 MW Data Center is around 89% complete. The first phase-9.6 MW Data Center in Hyderabad is around 94% complete, while the Pune phase 1 is around 20% complete and Phase 2 is around 38%, the company said.
Adani Airports (AAHL-Airports)
The company said that its air passenger traffic crossed 90 million for the first time on a trailing 12-month basis during the quarter. It added 25 new brands at the Lucknow airport in the first quarter after Terminal 3 inauguration, and added eight new routes, six new airlines and 13 new flights in Q1 FY25.
Adani Road Transport Ltd. (ARTL-Roads)
In the roads segment, the company constructed around 730 lane-km—the highest-ever—in the first quarter. The Ganga Expressway construction has crossed the half-way mark and three out of 10 under-construction projects are more than 80% complete, it said.
Shares of Adani Enterprises were trading 1.08% higher on the NSE, as compared with 0.15% rise in benchmark NSE Nifty 50.