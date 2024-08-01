Adani Enterprises Q1 Results: Profit Rises More Than 2.5 Times

The earnings were led by strong performance from the emerging core infrastructure businesses of Adani New Industries Ltd. Ecosystem, airports and roads.

These businesses have consistently made significant strides in operational performance and their contribution has increased to 62% of the overall Ebitda in the first quarter of the current fiscal as compared to 45% a year ago, the company said.

ANIL Ecosystem solar manufacturing and wind turbine business has recorded highest-ever Ebitda of Rs 1,642 crore, an increase of 3.6 times on a YoY basis. This business now contributes 38% to the total Ebitda on the back of robust operational performance, the company said.

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, said, "Adani Enterprises Ltd. is further expanding its position as India's leading business incubator and a global model in infrastructure development."

"The substantial growth in our Ebitda, driven by the exceptional performance of the ANIL ecosystem, our airport operations and our road construction business, underscores our commitment to operational excellence and sustainable value creation," Adani said.