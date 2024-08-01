Adani Ports Q1 Results: Profit Rises 47%, Beats Estimates
Net profit of the company was up 47% year-on-year to Rs 3,107 crore in the April–June period.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, topping street expectations.
Net profit of the company was up 47% year-on-year to Rs 3,107 crore in the April–June period, compared to Rs 2,119 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compared with Rs 2,292.54 crore that analysts tracked by Bloomberg had projected.
Adani Ports Q1 FY25 Result Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 21% to Rs 7,560 crore versus Rs 6,248 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7,007 crore).
Ebitda up 29% to Rs 4,848 crore versus Rs 3,754 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,132.89 crore).
Ebitda margin expanded to 64.12% versus 60.08% (Bloomberg estimate: 59%).
Net profit up 47% to Rs 3,107 crore versus Rs 2,119 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,292.54 crore).
Ebitda (excluding foreign exchange) jumped 29% to Rs 4,848 crore as compared to Rs 3,754 crore during the quarter. Of this mix, domestic ports contributed Rs 3,990 crore to Ebitda, in which margins expanded by 32 bps to 72% due to better asset sweating.
Cargo Volume Growth
Cargo volumes up 8% YoY at 109MMT vs 101.4 MMT.
Growth driven by containers (up 18% YoY) and liquids and gas (up 11% YoY).
Noted temporary disruption at the Gangavaram Port, lead to a loss of 5.7 MMT which is now fully restored.
Holds 27% market share in India cargo volumes.
Maintains FY25 Guidance
Cargo volumes during the period to be 460 MMT to 480 MMT.
Revenue for the period to be Rs 29,000 crore to Rs 31,000 crore.
Ebitda for the period to be Rs 17,000 crore to Rs 18,000 crore.
Net debt/Ebitda to be 2.2–2.5 times.
Capex for the period to be in the range of Rs 10,500 crore–Rs 11,500 crore.
Shares of Adani Ports were trading 1.19% higher at Rs 1,588.55 apiece on the NSE after the results were announced, compared with a 0.21% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.
Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.