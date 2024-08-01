Adani Ports Q1 Results: Profit Rises 47%, Beats Estimates

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, topping street expectations.

Net profit of the company was up 47% year-on-year to Rs 3,107 crore in the April–June period, compared to Rs 2,119 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compared with Rs 2,292.54 crore that analysts tracked by Bloomberg had projected.