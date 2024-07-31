Maruti Suzuki Q1 Results: Profit Rises 47%, Beats Estimates
The country's largest carmaker reported a bottom line of Rs 3,649.9 crore in the three months ended June, an increase of 46.9% from the year-ago period.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.'s bottom line rose in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, topping street expectations.
The country's largest carmaker reported a bottom line of Rs 3,649.9 crore in the three months ended June, an increase of 46.9% from the year-ago period, according to its stock exchange notification on Wednesday. That compared with Rs 3,271.88 crore that analyst tracked by Bloomberg had estimated.
The rise in profit came on the back of an inventory gain of Rs 895.2 crore during the quarter under review, compared to Rs 99.6 crore in the year-ago period.
Maruti Suzuki Q1 Results Key Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 9.9% to Rs 35,531 crore (Estimate: Rs 34,829.95 crore).
Ebitda up 50.9% to Rs 4,502 crore (Estimate: 4,040.74 crore).
Margin expanded to 12.7% from 9.2% (Estimate: 11.60%)
Net profit up 46.9% at Rs 3,649.9 crore (Estimate: Rs 3,271.88 crore).
One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. ended 1.88% higher at Rs 13,115.80 on Wednesday, the highest closing level since the stock's listing on July 9, 2003.
(This is a developing story.)