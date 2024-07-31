Maruti Suzuki Q1 Results: Profit Rises 47%, Beats Estimates

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.'s bottom line rose in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, topping street expectations.

The country's largest carmaker reported a bottom line of Rs 3,649.9 crore in the three months ended June, an increase of 46.9% from the year-ago period, according to its stock exchange notification on Wednesday. That compared with Rs 3,271.88 crore that analyst tracked by Bloomberg had estimated.

The rise in profit came on the back of an inventory gain of Rs 895.2 crore during the quarter under review, compared to Rs 99.6 crore in the year-ago period.