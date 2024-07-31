Adani Power Q1 Results: Profit Doubles, Revenue Jumps Over 35%
The company's operating performance improved in the first quarter, with effective installed capacity up 5.4% year-on-year to 15,250 MW.
Adani Power Ltd.'s net profit more than doubled in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.
The city power distribution company's net profit rose to Rs 3,394.47 crore in the quarter-ended June, as against Rs 1,655.95 crore over the same period last year, according to an exchange filing issued on Wednesday.
These values are adjusted net profit as first quarter of fiscal 2024 saw other income of Rs 6,861.77 crore, which was on prior-year adjustments based on regulatory order and claims.
Adani Power Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 35.89% to Rs 14,955.63 crore versus Rs 11,005.54 crore.
Ebitda up 76.26% to Rs 6,194.31 crore versus Rs 3,514.23 crore.
Margin at 41.41% versus 31.93%, up 948 bps.
Net profit (ex-other income) up 104.98% to Rs 3,394.47 crore versus Rs 1,655.95 crore.
Operating Performance
The overall plant load factor also rose to 78% as compared to 60.1% level a year ago.
In terms of units of power sold, the quarter-ended June saw 24.1 billion units sold, marking a 38% increase from 17.5 billion units a year ago
Power Demand Outlook
SB Khyalia, CEO of Adani Power said that power demand is continuing to exhibit strong growth across India, with aggregate demand in Q1 growing 10% year-on-year. The positive power sector environment resulted in higher offtake from the company's power plants, Khyalia said.
During the quarter, higher volume were contributed by almost all plants, primarily led by Mundra and Mahan in addition to Godda, the second 800-MW unit of which was commissioned on June 26, 2023.