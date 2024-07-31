Adani Power Q1 Results: Profit Doubles, Revenue Jumps Over 35%

Adani Power Ltd.'s net profit more than doubled in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

The city power distribution company's net profit rose to Rs 3,394.47 crore in the quarter-ended June, as against Rs 1,655.95 crore over the same period last year, according to an exchange filing issued on Wednesday.

These values are adjusted net profit as first quarter of fiscal 2024 saw other income of Rs 6,861.77 crore, which was on prior-year adjustments based on regulatory order and claims.