Godrej Properties Q1 Results: Profit Rises Nearly Fourfold On Inventory Gains

Godrej Properties Ltd.'s profit rose in the quarter-ended June rose nearly four times in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, beating analysts' estimates.

The real estate developer's profit rose 3.88 times year-on-year to Rs 518.8 crore for the April-June period from Rs 133.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. That compares with the Rs 376.58 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

However, its revenue from operations fell 21.1% to Rs 739 crore, as compared with Rs 936 crore during the same quarter last year. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated it to be Rs 1,338.44 crore for the quarter.

The surprise jump in profit for the period came on the back of inflows from change in inventories, which led to a windfall of Rs 2,097 crore during the period under review, compared with Rs 440.4 crore in the year-ago period.