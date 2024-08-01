Zomato Q1 Results: Profit Up 45%, Beat Estimates

"Zomato Ltd.'s net profit surged 45% in the April-June period as the food delivery giant continued to expand its top line and profitability across its businesses.The Gurugram-based company marked its fifth consecutive profitable quarter on a consolidated basis..Revenue up 18% at Rs 4,206 crore versus Rs 3,562 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,927.18 crore).Ebitda at Rs 177 crore versus Rs 86 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 165.31 crore).Margin expands at 4.2% versus 2.4% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4.20%).Net profit up 45% at Rs 253 crore versus Rs 175 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 212.92 crore).(This is a developing story.)"