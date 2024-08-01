NDTV ProfitEarningsZomato Q1 Results: Profit Up 45%, Beat Estimates
ADVERTISEMENT

Zomato Q1 Results: Profit Up 45%, Beat Estimates

The Gurugram-based company marked its fifth consecutive profitable quarter on a consolidated basis.

01 Aug 2024, 03:24 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Zomato delivery executive waiting to pick up the order. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
A Zomato delivery executive waiting to pick up the order. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Zomato Ltd.'s net profit surged 45% in the April-June period as the food delivery giant continued to expand its top line and profitability across its businesses.

The Gurugram-based company marked its fifth consecutive profitable quarter on a consolidated basis.

Zomato Q1 FY25 Key Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue up 18% at Rs 4,206 crore versus Rs 3,562 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,927.18 crore).

  • Ebitda at Rs 177 crore versus Rs 86 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 165.31 crore).

  • Margin expands at 4.2% versus 2.4% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4.20%).

  • Net profit up 45% at Rs 253 crore versus Rs 175 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 212.92 crore).

(This is a developing story.)

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT