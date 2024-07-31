Ambuja Cements Q1 Results: Standalone Profits Beat Consensus Estimates By 10%

Ambuja Cement's consolidated and standalone cement and clinker sales volumes, both saw over a 2% uptick in Q1FY25.

When talking about the future outlook of the Indian cement industry, the company's press release stated that India's cement demand is likely to grow by 7% to 9% in FY25 to around 451 million tonnes per annum. Factors driving future growth include the cement industry's strong correlation with GDP

growth as well as rising demand from housing and infrastructure sectors.

The government's aims to invest $3 trillion in infrastructure and housing development through the ongoing 'Housing for All' scheme, National Infrastructure plan, PM Gati Shakti National Master plan and others, are set to bring buoyancy to cement demand, stated the company.