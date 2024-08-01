ITC Q1 Results: Profit Misses Estimates, Margin Contracts
The standalone net profit of India’s largest cigarette maker 4,917.45 crore in the quarter ended June.
ITC Ltd.'s net profit was little changed during the first quarter of the fiscal 2024-25, missing street expectations.
The standalone net profit of India’s largest cigarette maker stood at Rs 4,917 crore in the quarter ended June as against Rs 4,903 crore a year ago, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 5,160 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
ITC Q1 FY25 Highlights (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 7.2% to Rs 17,000 crore versus Rs 15,828 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 17,158 crore).
Ebitda up 0.7% to Rs 6,295 crore versus Rs 6,250 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6497.37 crore).
Margin at 37% versus 39.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 38%)
Shares of ITC closed 0.3% lower at Rs 493.75 apiece before the results were announced as against a 0.15% gains in the benchmark BSE Sensex.