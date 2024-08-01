ITC Q1 Results: Profit Misses Estimates, Margin Contracts

NDTV ProfitEarningsITC Q1 Results: Profit Misses Estimates, Margin Contracts
The standalone net profit of India’s largest cigarette maker 4,917.45 crore in the quarter ended June.

01 Aug 2024, 04:32 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Cigarette packs at a local shop, arranged for a photograph in Mumbai, India. (Photographer: Anirudh Saligrama/ NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Cigarette packs at a local shop, arranged for a photograph in Mumbai, India. (Photographer: Anirudh Saligrama/ NDTV Profit)

ITC Ltd.'s net profit was little changed during the first quarter of the fiscal 2024-25, missing street expectations.

The standalone net profit of India’s largest cigarette maker stood at Rs 4,917 crore in the quarter ended June as against Rs 4,903 crore a year ago, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 5,160 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

ITC Q1 FY25 Highlights (Standalone, YoY)

  • Revenue up 7.2% to Rs 17,000 crore versus Rs 15,828 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 17,158 crore).

  • Ebitda up 0.7% to Rs 6,295 crore versus Rs 6,250 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6497.37 crore).

  • Margin at 37% versus 39.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 38%)

Shares of ITC closed 0.3% lower at Rs 493.75 apiece before the results were announced as against a 0.15% gains in the benchmark BSE Sensex.

