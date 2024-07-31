Bank Of Baroda Q1 Results: Profit Rises 9.5% On Lower Provisions

Bank of Baroda's first-quarter profit rose in the first quarter of the fiscal 2024-25 on the back of lower provisions, meeting analysts' estimates.

The public sector lender's standalone net profit rose 9.5% year-on-year to Rs 4,458.1 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a profit of Rs 4,546.46.

Net interest income, or core income, for the lender increased 5.4% year-on-year to Rs 11,600.1 crore. Other income was down 25.1% year-on-year to Rs 2,487.2 crore.