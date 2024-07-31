NDTV ProfitEarningsBank Of Baroda Q1 Results: Profit Rises 9.5% On Lower Provisions
ADVERTISEMENT

Bank Of Baroda Q1 Results: Profit Rises 9.5% On Lower Provisions

The public sector lender's standalone net profit rose 9.5% year-on-year to Rs 4,458.1 crore in the quarter ended June 2024.

31 Jul 2024, 04:56 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>People standing in queue outside Bank of Baroda, BoB Nerul branch. (Source: Vijay Sartape / NDTV Profit)</p></div>
People standing in queue outside Bank of Baroda, BoB Nerul branch. (Source: Vijay Sartape / NDTV Profit)

Bank of Baroda's first-quarter profit rose in the first quarter of the fiscal 2024-25 on the back of lower provisions, meeting analysts' estimates.

The public sector lender's standalone net profit rose 9.5% year-on-year to Rs 4,458.1 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a profit of Rs 4,546.46.

Net interest income, or core income, for the lender increased 5.4% year-on-year to Rs 11,600.1 crore. Other income was down 25.1% year-on-year to Rs 2,487.2 crore.

Bank of Baroda Q1FY25 Results Highlights (Standalone)

  • Net profit up 9.5% to Rs 4,458.1 crore. (YoY)

  • Net interest income up 5.48% to Rs 11,600.1 crore. (YoY)

  • Gross NPA at 2.88% versus 2.92% (QoQ)

  • NNPA at 0.69% versus 0.68% (QoQ)

Asset quality for the lender stayed flat with gross non-performing asset ratio improving 4 basis points sequentially to 2.88%. Net NPA ratio, too, stayed flat at 0.69%, compared to 0.68% in the previous quarter.

Provisions for Q1 were down 48% year-on-year to Rs 1,011 crore.

Operating expenses for the bank grew 6.6% year-on-year to Rs 6,926 crore. Here, employee cost was up 6.9% year-on-year to Rs 4,014 crore and other opex was up 6.2% year-on-year to Rs 2,912 crore.

The lender's domestic deposits were up 5.3% year-on-year to Rs 11.05 lakh crore. However, domestic gross advances were up 8.5% year-on-year to Rs 8.81 lakh crore.

Cost of deposits increased 2 bps sequentially to 5.13% for the quarter ended June. However, domestic current account savings accounts  ratio was down 71 bps sequentially to 40.62%.

Net interest margin, another profitability indicator, compressed 9 bps quarter-on-quarter to 3.18%, compared to 3.27% in the previous one.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT