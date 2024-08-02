Tata Motors Shares Slip As Q1 Results Points To Over-Reliance On JLR

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd. declined on Friday after its first-quarter results indicated an over-reliance on its luxury business for higher operational profitability.

The consolidated net profit of the Nexon maker rose 72.4% year-on-year to Rs 5,692 crore in the three months ended June, on the back of revenue that rose 5.7% to Rs 1,08,048 crore, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the top line at Rs 1,09,228.43 crore and the bottom line at Rs 5,309.96 crore.