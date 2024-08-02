NDTV ProfitMarketsTata Motors Shares Slip As Q1 Results Points To Over-Reliance On JLR
ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Motors Shares Slip As Q1 Results Points To Over-Reliance On JLR

Here’s a look at what brokerages had to say on Tata Motors’ Q1 Results.

02 Aug 2024, 09:48 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tata Motors' EV showroom in Gurugram. (Photo: Company)</p></div>
Tata Motors' EV showroom in Gurugram. (Photo: Company)

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd. declined on Friday after its first-quarter results indicated an over-reliance on its luxury business for higher operational profitability.

The consolidated net profit of the Nexon maker rose 72.4% year-on-year to Rs 5,692 crore in the three months ended June, on the back of revenue that rose 5.7% to Rs 1,08,048 crore, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the top line at Rs 1,09,228.43 crore and the bottom line at Rs 5,309.96 crore.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tata Motors shares opened in the red on Friday after the auto major reported its first-quarter earnings for FY25.&nbsp;</p></div>

Tata Motors shares opened in the red on Friday after the auto major reported its first-quarter earnings for FY25. 

Tata Motors Q1 Results: Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 5.7% to Rs 1,08,048 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,09,228.43 crore)

  • Ebitda up 14.4% to Rs 15,509 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 15,266.08 crore)

  • Margin expands 109 basis points to 14.35% (Bloomberg estimate: 14%)

  • Net profit up 72.4% to Rs 5,692 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,309.96 crore)

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

ALSO READ

Tata Motors Demerger Gets Board Approval

Opinion
Tata Motors Demerger Gets Board Approval
Read More

Here’s a look at what brokerages had to say on Tata Motors’ first-quarter Results:

Nomura

  • JLR's transition to luxury will support ASP and margin

  • Estimate EBIT margins at 8.5%, 8.5% and 10% for fiscal 2025, 2026 and 2027

  • Net debt of Rs 18,600 crore in first quarter increased sequentially from Rs 16,000 crore

  • Company to turn to net cash of Rs 145 per share by fiscal 2027

Nuvama

  • JLR saw optical beat on EBIT on lower depreciation, Ebitda in-line

  • Tata Motors anticipates near-term production issues at JLR (Q2/Q3)

  • India PVs slated to outperform led by the new mid-size SUV launch

Jefferies

  • India commercial vehicle's Ebitida was better, JLR’s in line, India passenger vehicle was lower

  • JLR expects Q2/Q3 to be impacted by aluminium supply issues

  • Demand for Tata Motors’ trucks and cars has slowed down

  • CV profitability improving, new SUV launch to support volumes

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Trade Near Day's Low As ICICI Bank, RIL Weigh

Opinion
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Trade Near Day's Low As ICICI Bank, RIL Weigh
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT