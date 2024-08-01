Aditya Birla Capital Q1 Results: Profit Surges 17% To Rs 759 Crore

Aditya Birla Capital reported a 17% increase in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 to Rs 759 crore.

The company, which manages all financial services operations for the Aditya Birla Group, reported a net profit of Rs 649 crore in the same period last year.

The consolidated revenue grew 26% to Rs 10,258 crore during the quarter, according to a statement.

The overall lending portfolio grew 27% to Rs 1.27 lakh crore, while the total AUM of the asset management, life insurance and health insurance businesses grew 20% to Rs 4.62 lakh crore.

The total premium of the life insurance and health insurance business grew 30% to Rs 5,027 crore, it said.

The non-bank finance company saw its profit before tax increase by 21%, reaching Rs 833 crore. The housing finance division reported an operating profit of Rs 85 crore. Additionally, the asset management division's profit before tax rose by 27%, totaling Rs 305 crore, according to the statement.

Its newly launched omnichannel direct-to-consumer platform has recorded 8 lakh registrations till date, as per the statement.

(With Inputs From PTI)