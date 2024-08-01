Dabur Q1 Results: Profit Rises 8%, Margins In Line With Estimates

Dabur India's range of products. (Source: Company website)
Dabur India Ltd.’s first-quarter profit rose in line with analysts' estimates as easing inflation allowed consumers to spend more on its personal care products.
The Ayurvedic product maker's net profit rose 8.26% over the previous year to Rs 494.4 crore during the April-June period, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 496 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Dabur India Q1 Results: Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rose 6.98% to Rs 3,349.1 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,343 crore).
Operating profit rose 8.31% to Rs 655 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 661 crore).
Margin expanded to 19.6% versus 19.3%. (Bloomberg estimate: 19.8%).
Net profit rose 8.26% to Rs 494.4 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 496 crore).
Shares of Dabur rose 1.73% after the results were declared, as compared with a 0.11% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.