Dabur Q1 Results: Profit Rises 8%, Margins In Line With Estimates

NDTV ProfitEarningsDabur Q1 Results: Profit Rises 8%, Margins In Line With Estimates
Dabur's net profit rose 8.26% over the previous year to Rs 494.4 crore during the June quarter, compared to the street estimate of Rs 496 crore.

01 Aug 2024, 02:28 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Dabur India's range of products. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Dabur India's range of products. (Source: Company website)

Dabur India Ltd.’s first-quarter profit rose in line with analysts' estimates as easing inflation allowed consumers to spend more on its personal care products.

The Ayurvedic product maker's net profit rose 8.26% over the previous year to Rs 494.4 crore during the April-June period, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 496 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Dabur India Q1 Results: Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue rose 6.98% to Rs 3,349.1 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,343 crore).

  • Operating profit rose 8.31% to Rs 655 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 661 crore).

  • Margin expanded to 19.6% versus 19.3%. (Bloomberg estimate: 19.8%).

  • Net profit rose 8.26% to Rs 494.4 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 496 crore).

Shares of Dabur rose 1.73% after the results were declared, as compared with a 0.11% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.

